Bassett Healthcare Network has partially lifted visitation restrictions at its inpatient and clinic locations across the region.
Bassett’s inpatient hospital locations — including A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi — are now permitting three visitors at a time per non-COVID-patient between1 and 7 p.m. daily. COVID-positive patients may have virtual visits only. General inpatient visitors must be at least 12 years old. Full visitation guidelines are available at www.bassett.org.
Extenuating circumstances will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life patients and other exceptional situations, according to a media release.
Patients in outpatient settings, clinics and other off-site locations may have one visitor within the waiting area and exam room during their visit. Social distancing must be observed.
Exceptions include Bassett’s Inpatient Psychiatry Department, which may have differing hours based on patient needs. Visitors to that area are encouraged to consult with their loved one’s care team and plan ahead; and Bassett Medical Center’s Birthing Center, which is not permitting any visitors. Patients may have a support person and a doula, if they wish, at the bedside throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period. Support people must be at least 18 years old.
At the Intensive Care Unit and Special Care Unit at Bassett Medical Center, critical care patients may have up to two visitors at the bedside between 1 and 7 p.m. daily. Visitors to critical care areas must be at least 14 years old unless otherwise approved by the patient’s care team.
All emergency departments across the Bassett network remain closed to visitors. Patients may have up to one support person at the beside on a case-by-case basis (for children, those who are cognitively impaired, etc.). Support persons must be at least 18 years old and approved by the patient’s care team.
In general, support persons may visit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for patients who require cognitive or other extra support. Other extenuating circumstances, such as for end-of-life patients and young children, will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Support people should be 18 years of age or older, except in rare situations approved by a patient’s clinical team. Patients will determine who their support people will be. Visit www.bassett.org for more details about support persons.
In all care areas, once in the facility, both visitors and support persons must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit, except when directed by hospital staff to leave during certain care procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.