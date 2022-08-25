Bassett Medical Center has received an $82 million grant from the Scriven Foundation to make "rapid improvements resulting in greater patient care access," according to media release from Bassett. The health system will also launch "significant recruitment and retention initiatives for staff in key areas," the release said.
“Bassett has strived to provide excellent patient care as a leader in fostering healthy rural communities for more than a century,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said in the release. “Like hospitals and health systems across the country, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges in retention and recruitment, especially among physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and nurses, which is negatively and unacceptably impacting patient access to care.”
“Bassett provides care and services to patients across eight counties and 5,600 square miles in central New York state,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the Bassett Medical Center Board of Directors and President of the Scriven Foundation. “The organization’s tremendous footprint connects many thousands of patients with care who otherwise would not have access. ... On behalf of the Scriven Foundation, we are pleased to offer this impactful investment to bolster resources, benefits, and recruitment efforts for Bassett’s clinical workforce.”
“We are deeply grateful to the Scriven Foundation and Jane Forbes Clark for their remarkable support of Bassett and the communities we serve. This grant is immensely generous, and truly transformative for Bassett,” Ibrahim said. “Our continued success as an independent health system is possible because of mission-driven partnerships with organizations like the Scriven Foundation.”
“This innovative grant will fund new programs to address the challenges rural health care operations encounter every day while ensuring continued financial stability,” said Doug Hastings, chair of the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors. According to the release, some of the programs the Scriven Foundation restricted grant will make possible include enhanced new investments in:
• More competitive salaries, benefits, and retirement for practitioners;
• Improving access to childcare for employees;
• Increasing affordable housing options for employees;
• Developing new mentorship opportunities with local nursing schools;
• Decreasing administrative demands on practitioners by acquiring more support staff and Implementing technologically driven solutions;
• Increasing education and training programs for clinical staff.
“This grant is truly a game-changer for patient care at Bassett,” said Dr. Henry Weil, chief operating officer for Bassett Medical Center and chief clinical & academic officer for Bassett Healthcare Network. “The opportunities and benefits that this grant provides are immeasurable as we work to reaffirm Bassett as a best place to work and practice and best-in-class academic medical center. Most importantly, it ensures better access, care, health, and wellness for our patients and communities.”
In addition to the grant from the Scriven Foundation, Bassett recently announced that it has invested about $50 million in increased compensation for its non-practitioner workforce this past year.
