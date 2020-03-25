Bassett: Online health visits are coming 'extremely quickly'

Bassett Healthcare Network Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Scott Cohen said the network aims to greatly increase outpatient telemedicine capabilities by next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to The Daily Star via Zoom, one of the applications Bassett physicians use to deliver telehealth services, Cohen described the network’s objectives and progress.
“My goal is that the vast majority of our practitioners who work on the ambulatory side see patients virtually sometime in the next week,” Cohen said. “We are rolling this out extremely quickly.”
Cohen, also a primary care and family medicine doctor at Bassett Health Center in Norwich, roughly estimated that 150 practitioners right now are seeing patients virtually for outpatient appointments. These include dermatology visits, diabetes followups and mental health appointments, he said. The program is being expanded beyond the outpatient services provided by physicians like primary care doctors and lung specialists, he said.
“I’m talking endocrinologists and cardiologists and our surgeons are doing it as of today,” Cohen said on Wednesday, March 25. “Our goal is to get everyone up and running and it should be probably well over 500 people doing this.”
The initial aim of telemedicine was to make things more convenient for patients, Cohen said. Patients avoid long drives, busy parking lots and busy facilities, he said. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need became more apparent, he said.
“We have a lot of really sick patients, and exposing them to multiple other people and even us just doesn’t make a lot of sense right now,” Cohen said. “What video visits do kind of solves all that.”
People who call Bassett’s COVID-19 hotline, 607-547-5555, may also be referred to a video visit if deemed necessary, Cohen said. The phone number is for anyone in the area Bassett Healthcare Network covers, not just Bassett patients, and there have been more than 3,000 calls made, Cohen said.
“If we think, based on nursing triage, they need to talk to a practitioner — we have practitioners on 24/7 — the practitioner will talk to them, and if the practitioner thinks they’re fine they probably won’t do a video visit,” Cohen said. “But if they’re concerned, they’ll suggest ‘Hey do you mind if we do a video visit?’ and they’ll do it right then. It doesn’t need to be scheduled.”
Cohen said he wasn’t sure how many people who were triaged ended up being referred to video calls, but he said patients requiring followup are checked on via either phone or video on a regular basis
Cohen said he was aware that some patients might not be able to take advantage of telemedicine because of cellular and broadband gaps in the area. He said the Network was “acutely aware” of this issue and is trying to work on solutions.
COVID-19 can cause symptoms similar to the flu, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 to learn more about COVID-19, for county health department contact information, and for links from the CDC and state Department of Health with the most up-to-date information about the virus.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.