GILBERTSVILLE — Bassett Healthcare Network opened the doors Wednesday to its newest school-based health clinic, at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
The clinic, converted from former classroom space, is indistinguishable from the average doctor’s office, complete with waiting room, examination room, dental room and mental health room.
“We are so excited to introduce this program into our community,” said Annette Hammond, superintendent of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. “It takes a village to raise a child, and we have an incredible village.”
“For many kids in rural areas, the school-based health clinic is their primary source of health care,” said Dr. Chris Kjolhede, Bassett pediatrician and co-director of the school-based health program. “If a child already has a health care provider, the clinic will work with that provider in caring for the child.”
The G-MU clinic will be staffed by pediatric nurse practitioner Tricia Kuhnau, who will work closely with the school nurse.
Dr. Kerri LeBlanc, Bassett pediatrician and co-director of the school-based health program, is available for consultation and will be at the school one to two times each month, and Mario Molinaro, licensed mental health counselor, is available to provide counseling. A registered dental hygienist is also available periodically throughout the year to provide preventive dental services, referrals and individual and classroom oral health education.
Under ordinary circumstances, G-MU students Pre-K through 12th grade would be eligible to receive annual physical examinations, immunizations, mental health services, health education, preventative dental care, and diagnosis and treatment of short- and long-term illnesses, according to Kjolhede. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bassett is limiting school-based services to wellness visits, immunizations and mental health care.
Many school-based clinics were closed at the onset of the pandemic as their host districts were no longer able to offer in-person education, Kjolhede said, but Bassett officials “made a pitch to keep them open, so those kids wouldn’t lose access to health care.”
“We persuaded some of the superintendents to open the clinics on a limited basis,” he continued. “Telehealth visits have their limitations, but it’s important to be able to keep students who need medications evaluated.”
Student enrollment in the school-based clinics “evolves over time,” Kjolhede said, noting that “many children whose families were reluctant to have them seen in hospitals were comfortable bringing them to the school” amid the pandemic.
“School-based health clinics give kids easy access to good-quality health care right in school, which is pretty essential,” Kjolhede said. “In some cases, socioeconomic status makes it very difficult for parents to leave work and travel to other health care providers.”
In-school visits are usually limited to half an hour, Kjolhede said, and students are called down right from their classrooms, eliminating the majority of the wait time.
During the 2019-2020 school year, Bassett’s school-based centers provided a total of 28,374 visits to students in 20 school districts, according to the network. Of those, 19,162 were medical visits, 7,218 were mental health visits and 1,994 were preventive dental visits.
The only requirement for students to participate in school-based clinics is that they are enrolled in the clinic’s respective district. No family pays out-of-pocket for any services provided at a school-based clinic.
If a student has insurance, the clinic will bill the student’s health insurance for services provided. For those without insurance, the clinic can help enroll eligible children into Child Health Plus, the state’s health insurance plan for children.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s clinic is expected to start a regular schedule by the end of August, Kjolhede said. The clinic will be open on days school is in session along with limited summertime hours. During non-school days, parents may call 844-255-7242 to be connected with a school-based medical or mental health provider or make an appointment at an open school-based clinic.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
