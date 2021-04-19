Bassett participates in Drug Take-Back Week

Bassett Healthcare Network is encouraging people to safely dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications during Drug Take-Back Week. Now through April 24, Bassett invites local residents to dispose of their unwanted prescription medications in collection kiosks. There is no charge for disposal.
According to a media release, removing leftover prescription drugs from homes prevents medication misuse and helps to reduce the number of people who may become addicted to over-the-counter or controlled medication. Proper disposal also keeps medications out of waterways and landfills, such as when medications are flushed away or disposed of in the garbage.
“These disposal kiosks are a safe way of getting rid of unneeded medications,” said Kelly Rudd, Bassett’s director of pharmacy operations. “Removing leftover prescription drugs from homes is important in preventing medication misuse. We encourage patients and their families to use this time to rid their homes of all unused medications so they are not accessible to others.”
Medication disposal bins are available year-round at Bassett’s outpatient pharmacies at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, FoxCare Center in Oneonta and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi. Since the program’s inception in 2018, Bassett pharmacies have collected more than 4,600 pounds of unwanted or expired prescription medication, the release said.
“Over the past year, we have seen less medication returns at pharmacy locations during the pandemic,” Dr. Richard Brown, attending psychiatrist at Bassett Medical Center, said. “This, compounded with increased depression, anxiety and isolation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, brings more urgency to this effort.”
Bassett Healthcare Network’s outpatient pharmacy drug take-back locations include:
• Bassett Medical Center, One Atwell Road, Cooperstown, 607-547-6681. The kiosk is in the clinic lobby near the outpatient pharmacy, available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
• O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road, Delhi, 607-746-0337. The kiosk is in the outpatient pharmacy waiting area, available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;
• FoxCare Pharmacy, 1 FoxCare Drive, Suite 215, Oneonta, 607-431-5282. The kiosk is in the outpatient pharmacy check-out area, available 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bassett has begun planning to expand its drug take-back kiosk locations to other communities across the region, the release said. Other safe disposal locations are available at retail pharmacies and police departments. Visit the state Department of Health’s website to find more drop-off locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.