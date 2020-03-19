Parents should make sure their children are following social distancing guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread, Bassett Medical Center Pediatrician Dr. Chris Kjolhede said.
Healthy children are more likely to spread the novel coronavirus than get severely sick, Kjolhede said in a Bassett Healthcare Network media release. The view of what COVID-19 looks like in children is being broadened based on data from China, he said to The Daily Star on Thursday, March 19.
“We do know, based on the numbers out of China, that it is much, much much less fatal if a child should get the disease than what we’re seeing in the elderly population,” Kjolhede said.
Runny noses, coughs and fevers may be from seasonal illnesses, so people shouldn’t assume these are COVID-19, he said in the release.
While children may be asymptomatic, they could be carriers of COVID-19 so their contact with all other people should be limited, he said.
Though this might be tough on children, doing so right now is for the greater good, he said; it will decrease the intense demands on the healthcare system in a short interval.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent illness from COVID-19 is to avoid exposure. No vaccine yet exists to prevent COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread from person to person, between people who are within 6 feet, and from respiratory droplets that escape the mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Now is a good time to stress to children how important it is to cough into their elbows or into tissues and to wash their hands frequently, he said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently reported on a study that said cases of COVID-19 in children in China were less severe than the disease in adults, according to the release. The study of 2,143 children analyzed data from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8 and 6% had severe or critical illness, compared to 18.5% of adults.
However, being in a younger age group doesn’t offer complete protection; the study found that infants had higher rates of severe illness than older children.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In infants, Kjolhede says shortness of breath would register as difficulty eating.
Bassett has established 607-547-5555 as a telephone line for people concerned about upper respiratory symptoms that may be COVID-19. There is also more information about the virus at bassett.org/covid-19.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
