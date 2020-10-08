Bassett ranked among top teaching hospitals in U.S.

A recently released magazine ranking lists Bassett Medical Center among the nation's best teaching hospitals.
Washington Monthly Magazine’s 50 Best Teaching Hospitals for America rankings lists the Cooperstown-centered program as 28th out of 3,359 hospitals nationwide.
The ranking system rated the hospitals on how well they "save lives, save money and serve everyone," according to a media release from Bassett.
Bassett was also tops in New York state, with only one other hospital earning a spot among the top 50. Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn ranked 38th.
"To be among the top 50 in a rating system that emphasizes not only patient outcomes, but service to vulnerable populations and value of care is gratifying," Bassett Medical Center President William LeCates said in the media release. "It speaks to the skills and deep dedication of the collective patient care team at Bassett."
The Lown Institute partnered with Washington Monthly to create the ranking system, according to the media release; their methodology considered 42 performance measures.
Bassett scored 90.4 out of 100 in overall value of care (avoiding overuse), 86.2 in overall patient outcomes, and 82.8 in clinical outcomes, according to the release.
"We welcome this new rating system as another opportunity to benchmark our performance against others," said Bassett Medical Group Physician Executive Joseph Sellers in the release. "The real value of any ranking system is to understand where we can do even better caring for our patients and our communities. I am grateful to all of our practitioners and clinicians who work tirelessly to provide the best possible care to the individuals and families we serve."
The Lown Institute Hospitals Index looked at 3,359 hospitals, 542 of which were for-profit, 2,188 nonprofit and 629 public, according to the release.
Go to washingtonmonthly.com/2020-hospital-guide/teaching-hospitals to see the full list.
