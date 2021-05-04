Bassett Research Institute is collaborating with the University of California – San Francisco on a study that will provide resources for self-care and stress management to people in rural areas caring for loved ones with memory loss.
According to a media release from Bassett, The Caregiver Project, which offers free workshops and materials, aims to help caregivers set goals, solve problems, reduce stress and maintain their own health and priorities in life. Participants also receive coaching and encouragement from other caregivers and a trained peer leader.
“Caring for someone with memory loss can be challenging, time-consuming, and often isolating,” Kristin Pullyblank, a registered nurse with Bassett Research Institute’s Center for Rural Community Health, said. “The goal of the study is to offer support to those in these caregiver roles. The program is very flexible. It is asynchronous, so you can sign on whenever it fits your schedule. The basic time commitment is 10 to 30 minutes twice a week for six weeks. But participants are encouraged to engage with their peer leader or the other participants as much as they want to.”
Caregivers are eligible to participate in the study if they:
• Care for a person with memory loss 10 or more hours a week;
• Are aged 18 or older;
• Live in a rural area;
• Have internet access.
Video conferencing and high speed internet are NOT requirements.
The Caregiver Project is part of a UC San Francisco study focused on relieving caregiver burden in rural areas. For more information, visit https://caregiverproject.ucsf.edu/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.