The Bassett Healthcare network has raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour.
According to a media release, the change took effect July 4 at all Bassett locations. Employees with an hourly wage less than the minimum will have their wages increased and all new hires will be eligible for the increased wage, the release said.
“This increase is driven by our desire to more fully realize Bassett’s mission to ‘improve the health or our patients and the wellbeing of our communities,’” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO, said. “Our caregivers are our most important asset. Their work is critical to everything we do to care for our patients and communities, so any investment in them is an investment in our mission. Additionally, competitive compensation is essential to recruiting and retaining the talented caregivers that our communities deserve and depend on.”
Bassett has nearly 6,000 employees across eight counties, according to the release.
