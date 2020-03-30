To take full advantage of Bassett Healthcare Network's expanding telemedicine capabilities, patients need to be enrolled in the online patient portal MyBassett Health Connection, the Network announced Thursday, March 26.
The network on March 26 announced that by the following week, nearly all Bassett Healthcare Network providers will have the ability to do patient appointments via video or phone as Bassett fast-tracks the expansion of its telemedicine program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are over 500 telemedicine visits per day and hope to ramp up to 1,000 a day by the end of the week," Network Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Heneghan said in a Monday, March 30 email to The Daily Star. "Some of these need to be done over the telephone; in our rural region, some patients’ internet connection is not strong enough to complete a video visit.”
Heneghan in the release said the network is handling the normal volume of patient visits through a combination of in-person and video and phone visits when appropriate. However, more visits could be done remotely if the patient is enrolled in MyBassett, according to the release.
"The expansion of telemedicine has been a major focus for the network over the last 18 months, which gave us a leg up when COVID-19 hit,” Heneghan said in the release. “We were methodically rolling out virtual visits in the outpatient and inpatient setting before the coronavirus outbreak, but quickly recognized the need to rapidly ramp up our capabilities. This protects our patients and communities from the spread of the virus, as well as the health care workforce, while also assuring patients get the care they need.”
The easiest way for Bassett patients needing a primary care or specialty care appointment to request a video or phone appointment is by using the MyBassett patient portal. For patients who aren’t enrolled, a hotline will allow patients to immediately activate a MyBassett account — 607-547-5900 or toll-free, 877-498-5715.
Network Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Scott Cohen said the video visit technology is incorporated into the MyBassett platform to allow practitioners and their patients to easily connect for a medical appointment.
He said though in-person visits are still necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of certain medical conditions, there are many instances where the practitioner can do this via video or phone visit.
"We have a lot of really sick patients and exposing them to multiple other people and even us just doesn't make a lot of sense right now," Cohen told The Daily Star on March 25.
With MyBassett Health Connection, patients can use the internet to request medical appointments including phone or video visits as appropriate; view test results; request prescription renewals; communicate electronically and securely with their medical team; and view their health summary from the MyBassett Health Connection electronic health record.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.