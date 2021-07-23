Bassett Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination efforts got a shot in the arm from a federal program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced in a media release Friday, July 23.
As part of the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program, the Cooperstown hospital will be eligible to receive $99,058, according the program website.
More than $98 million will be provided to rural health clinics across the nation, with more than $1.5 million coming to New York, the release said. The funds will go to 32 rural health clinics, which will use these resources to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts, the release said. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”
HRSA is making grant awards to RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing approximately $49,500 per clinic site. RHCs are a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help ensure access to care for rural residents.
HRSA also awarded a $750,000 cooperative agreement to the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health to provide technical assistance to the RHCs participating in this Program. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health will work closely with the National Association of Rural Health Clinics, the technical assistance provider for the RHC COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation Program, the release said. Collaboration between HRSA and these organizations ensures RHCs will receive coordinated technical assistance to support their COVID-19 response and improve health care in rural communities.
