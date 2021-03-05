Bassett Healthcare Network is continuing partial visitation for inpatients at its five hospitals — including A.O. Fox Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital — with new hours beginning March 8.
According to a media release, visitation hours will occur at each facility from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends. Visitors may enter one at a time, with a maximum of two visitors per patient each day and a total of four hours per patient. All visitors must undergo entrance screening procedures for admittance, including temperature checks and a short questionnaire. In addition, all visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including a mask.
Visitation remains suspended at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, Valley Health Services in Herkimer and all outpatient locations across the network, the release said. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for a complete list of visitation and safety guidelines.
