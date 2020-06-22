Effective this week, Bassett Healthcare Network will partially lift visitation restrictions at its hospital locations.
According to a media release, A.O. Fox Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and Little Falls Hospital will begin permitting one visitor at a time per admitted patient between noon and 8 p.m. daily, effective Wednesday, June 24. O’Connor Hospital has already begun with the new schedule. Bassett Medical Center’s Inpatient Psychiatry Department may have differing hours. Visitors to that area should consult with the patient’s care team and plan ahead.
All people who enter buildings must wear masks and participate in screening procedures, including temperature checks and a brief questionnaire.
Visitors may visit only one at a time, though exceptions may be made if a visitor requires assistance. Visitors are limited to two people per patient each day. Visitors should be 18 years of age or older, except in rare situations approved by a patient’s clinical team. The patient or caregiver will determine who the visitors will be.
Total time for visitors per patient, per day cannot exceed a four-hour maximum; that may be a single visitor for four hours, or two visitors splitting the time at their discretion. Once in the facility, visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit, except when directed by hospital staff to leave during care procedures.
In accordance with ongoing guidelines set forth by New York state, Bassett continues to suspend visitation to its long-term care facilities, including A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Valley Health Services and Valley Residential Services. Special accommodations will be considered for end-of-life patients, the release said.
Visit www.bassett.org/safe-care for more information.
