A local fitness facility will cease operations this spring. FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta will close permanently as of June 1, according to a media release from A.O. Fox Hospital and Bassett Healthcare Network.
"Hospital and network leadership reached the decision following an extended period of declining membership and operational challenges, many of which are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Feb. 28 media release said.
“FoxCare Fitness, like many other gym facilities, has experienced significant business impacts as a result of the pandemic,” said Ryan Scott, manager of the facility. “A prolonged facility closure during the pandemic, unprecedented staffing challenges and diminished membership have prevented us from operating at full capacity for nearly three years. Our membership base remains less than 50 percent of what it was prior to COVID-19.”
The release also cites competition from other facilities that have opened in the Oneonta area since FoxCare opened as HealthLinks 24 years ago. "This competition has made it increasingly difficult for FoxCare Fitness to acquire and retain members," the release said.
“A.O. Fox Hospital and the greater Bassett Healthcare Network are navigating the same challenges our colleagues across the healthcare industry are facing,” said Joan MacDonald, Vice President of Operations at A.O. Fox Hospital. “Bassett is focusing its energy and resources on what we do best — providing excellent healthcare to our patients. Unfortunately, this means we have made the difficult decision to cease operations at FoxCare Fitness so we are able to re-deploy our resources toward more direct patient care.”
According to the release, the fitness center space will become a rehabilitation facility for patients receiving outpatient physical, occupational, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation. "Bassett Healthcare Network is committed to maximizing FoxCare Center as a location that continues to offer a full suite of primary, pediatric, specialty, laboratory, and pharmacy services to our community," the release said.
The last day of operations at FoxCare Fitness will be May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.