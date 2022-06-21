Bassett Healthcare Network is planning to feature its legacy, and especially some founding women, in an upcoming advertising campaign.
According to a Bassett media release, the first of a series of ads will highlight the accomplishments of founder Dr. Mary Imogene Bassett, one of the first female medical directors in the United States. A second ad will profile Aurelia Osborn Fox, who is the patron of Oneonta’s A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, first founded in 1900. A third ad will feature Judge A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor, the namesakes of O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, founded in 1921.
“Three pioneering women are the reason Bassett Healthcare Network today has such an impressive legacy of care and compassion in Central New York,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO, said in the release.
“Few hospitals can claim that their success comes from the vision of strong women, who were passionate about health care and unfailingly and unselfishly committed to the communities from where they came,” Ibrahim said.
“The compelling stories of Dr. Bassett, Aurelia Fox and Olive O’Connor are only the first part of the story,” Ibrahim said. “We are also producing an ad that reminds New Yorkers that Dr. E. Donnall Thomas, who was our physician-in-chief from 1953 to 1963, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his own pioneering work on bone marrow transplants that were first conducted at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.”
“Bassett Healthcare Network is proud of its 100-year history of helping foster healthy rural communities for those we serve and those who ask for the benefit of our experience over the past ten decades,” said Douglas Hastings, Bassett Healthcare Network’s board chair.
“Our health care network is much more than a rural hospital,” Hastings said. “We have an outstanding cancer institute, nationally-renowned Gender Wellness Center, heart program, orthopedic program, surgical services, primary care, and accomplished research collaboration that is among the most prominent in the region,” he said.
Bassett calls its ad campaign “Uniquely Bassett.” It includes two themes. The first, called “A More Excellent Way,” “tells the story of Dr. Bassett’s brand of personal care for her patients,” the release said. The second theme, “Leader in Healthy Rural Communities,” focuses on Bassett’s “diverse health care services and programs.”
Bassett’s first “Leader” ad will feature its cancer program. Heart care, orthopedics, surgery, primary care, research, education, and more will follow, according to the release.
“Legacy is important, but we are ‘Uniquely Bassett’ thanks to our people today and the care they provide to our patients, patients’ families, and community neighbors, Ibrahim said. “The last 100 years have proved that truth to us and we will continue to demonstrate it to everyone we serve in the century ahead.”
