Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday it has received a supply of COVID-19 vaccine to be used, per the New York State Department of Health, for people 65 years of age and older who are residents of Otsego County. Vaccination clinics are planned in Cooperstown on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, at the Clark Sports Center. Appointments are required.
According to a media release, eligible people age 65 and older who are residents of Otsego County can make appointments by visiting www.bassett.org or www.otsegocounty.com until all available slots are filled. Those who receive appointments should bring proof of eligibility, such as a photo ID.
"Please be aware that due to demand for the vaccine and the limited supply, appointments are expected to fill quickly," the release said. "Once all available appointments are taken, a message will convey that information to anyone visiting the registration link."
Schoharie County reported its 13th COVID-19 death Wednesday. It also reported eight new cases, and has now had 1,223 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Otsego County reported 30 new cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 141 active cases, with eight people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 0.8% and the seven-day average was 2%.
The county has recorded 3,213 cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.Delaware County reported 10 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 97 active cases Wednesday, with 11 people hospitalized and 401 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,551 cases and 42 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 59 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 229 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,443 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
