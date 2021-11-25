The caregivers of Bassett Medical Center will hold a candle-lighting service of remembrance in honor of patients who have died due to COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Family members of patients who have died are invited to attend in person; the public is invited to attend the virtual event using Zoom.
The in-person event will be held at the United Methodist Church at 852 County Road 26 in Fly Creek. Family members of patients who died of COVID-19 at Bassett Medical Center who are interested in attending should contact Chaplain Gerry Paciello at 607-547-3626. The names of those who have passed will be read aloud. In-person participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance.
The virtual event will be held via Zoom. Visit www.bassett.org/2021-memorial for the link and more information.
