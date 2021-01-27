Bassett to host 1B vaccination clinic

COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network announced it will hold the first vaccination clinic in the region for 1B category individuals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at The Clark Sports Center in the town of Middlefield.
Bassett officials said at a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 27, that they had gotten a supply of about 200 Moderna vaccines and permission to begin the 1B process locally.
Bassett has vaccinated or scheduled vaccinations for about 5,000 people, mostly health care workers, including 3,500 network employees.
Bassett CEO Tommy Ibrahim, Director of Pharmacy Services Kelly Rudd and Physician Executive Joseph Sellers gave a half-hour briefing on local vaccination efforts Wednesday.
While the three admitted frustration with the slow vaccination roll out — New York is only getting about 250,000 doses a week, so far — and said the distribution system seems random and is unpredictable, they said they are focusing on the positives of the situation and doing everything they can to get residents vaccinated.
Many Bassett employees have gotten their second doses, Rudd said, and the network has used or accounted for 101% of its assigned doses. The extra percentage is from the extra dose found in each vial, she said.
"We have used each and every drop that's been available to us," she said.
Rudd said the network had gotten some Pfizer vaccines as well, although the nearest cold storage is in Utica. She said Bassett uses dry ice to temporarily store some doses.
A link to Saturday's clinic was expected to be posted Wednesday evening and to fill up quickly. Those who qualify for the state's 1B status include people 65 and older; teachers and education workers; first responders, including firefighters and police; public safety workers; and public transit workers.
More clinics will be scheduled as soon as possible, Ibrahim said, calling it a "supply pipeline issue."
With seven million New Yorkers in categories 1A and 1B, "you can do the math," he said.
However, "we are hearing very encouraging new comments out of Washington," that promise a ramp up of vaccines and distribution, he said.
The network has also done vaccinations at A.O. Fox Hospitals in Oneonta and Sidney; Little Falls Hospital; and Cobleskill Regional Hospital.
With the vaccination rate moving up slowly, the Bassett officials urged community members to continue to maintain pandemic precautions, including hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.
They also stressed people should not put off check ups and other preventative medical care, saying there has been a rise in emergency services caused by people putting off routine services for too long because of the pandemic.
Ibrahim said the medical profession and the network have made great strides in treating people despite the pandemic. Protective equipment is in good supply and in-person and remote services are both available safely.
"We've learned a lot in the past year," he said.
Go to www.bassett.org/covid-19-vaccine to learn more about local vaccinations.
