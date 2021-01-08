Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the state Department of Health, is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing next week at its health clinics in Cooperstown, Cobleskill, Middleburgh, and Sharon Springs specifically for people who have no symptoms of the virus, but who wish to be tested.
Appointments are required and should be made before the day of testing.
Testing will take place at the following places and times:
• Sharon Springs Health Center, 591-1 State Route 20 in Sharon Springs, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Call 315-412-5875 for an appointment.
• Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown Clinic, 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown), 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Call 607-547-7973 for an appointment.
• Cobleskill Primary Care, 136 Parkway Drive in Cobleskill, 8:15 to11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 315-412-5875 for an appointment.
• Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown Clinic, 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown, 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 607-547-7973 for an appointment.
• Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. in Middleburgh, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Call 315-412-5875 for an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.