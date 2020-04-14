Bassett to test three drugs as potential COVID treatments

COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center will pioneer a clinical trial into potential treatments for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Daniel Freilich, the principal investigator for the study, called COVID-MED, told The Daily Star on Tuesday, April 14, the research will be the first to track data from four groups, including three drugs.
"This will allow patients to be directly compared and it will allow the drugs to be directly compared," he said, in a phone interview Tuesday.
According to a listing of the study at clinicaltrials.gov, the four groups will be: Group one will receive standard care and lopinavir/ritonavir. Group two will receive standard care and hydroxychloroquine. Group three will receive standard care and losartan. And group four will receive standard care and a placebo.
The drugs will be given for between 5 and 14 days, according to the study.
While some studies have begun tracking one or two of the drug groups, Bassett's COVID-MED will track patients in all four groups for at least 60 days, and perhaps as long as the rest of the year.
"That is the really special part that Bassett was able to put together," Freilich said.
Hydroxychloroquine has been hyped by President Donald Trump and others as a potential cure for COVID-19. However, Freilich said all patients should make sure they consult with a doctor before taking any potential treatments.
"It is really important to get scientific information from specialists and doctors who know what to do," he said.
Although New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order banning prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine, the state is aware of the clinical trials at Bassett, according to a media release.
Freilich said he doesn't like to use the word "promising" when describing the drugs in the trials. But he said previous research and scientific standards allow him to say there are suggestive benefits to the drugs being tested.
He said the research will be done to the standards of clinical equipoise, seeking not only benefits of the drugs, but weighing the benefits against potential harms and seeking the best solution based on the evidence.
The study was designed by Bassett Research Institute and is funded the E. Donnall Thomas Resident Research Program. The idea for it started when Bassett began admitting COVID-19 patients a couple of weeks ago, Freilich said. The hospital was searching for treatments, but none had been approved.
"The problem was there were almost no trials available," Freilich said. "So we decided under those circumstances, let's just make sure we can offer these drugs under a clinic trial."
The trials will take place on patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, A. O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and at about 10 to 20 more hospitals across the country, Freilich said.
According to Otsego County, there have been 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with two deaths and at least 19 people who have recovered. With only about 5 patients hospitalized with the virus in Otsego County, partner hospitals were necessary to identify up to 4,000 patients for the trials, Freilich said. Some hospitals have already joined the study and there are on-going talks with more potential partners.
"We're just in the beginning of that part," he said.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/covidmed to read the study.
