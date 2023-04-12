Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday it has exceeded expectations in generating online donor registration to the New York State Donate Life Registry.
According to a media release, since Bassett launched as a registry partner on April 1, 2022, it has achieved 590 registrations, which comprises 30% of enrollments collectively generated by all partners in that period.
Donate Life's organ donor registry allows donors to officially record their wishes in detail, specifying which organs they wish to donate and how they may be used. This information is stored in an independent database, creating an ethical barrier between those serving a donor and those who will serve a recipient, the release said. The information is available nationwide to a network of state registries allowing for quick access when the information is needed.
Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett, said: “When every second counts, Donate Life’s registry makes all the difference. Bassett is proud to be a partner in this life-enhancing and life-saving work.”
“Bassett is doing an amazing job generating online donor registrations as an official NYS Donate Life Registry Partner," said Melanie Evans, associate director of Donate Life New York State. "We are incredibly proud to have Bassett as a shining example of why the Registry Partner Program was developed.”
“Organ donation will not bring back a loved one, but it could prolong the lives of other individuals. Be the example in your extended family, register as a donor and donate life,” said Dr. Chris Kjolhede, a pediatrician and co-director of Bassett's School-Based Health Program, who also serves on the New York State Transplant Council.
Donate Life's registration forms to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor are available through Bassett's website at https://tinyurl.com/7vej7pef
