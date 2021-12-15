Bassett: Use federal pandemic funds for Fox nursing lab

Bassett Healthcare Network plans to build a state-of-the-art hands-on simulation lab on the third floor of A.O. Fox Hospital and has asked the Otsego County Board of Representatives to spend some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds it received to help pay for it.
Bassett Healthcare Network's director of business growth and development, Carolyn Lewis, and chief nursing officer and southern region vice president of patient care services, Joan MacDonald, gave a presentation about the simulation lab and how they said it would benefit Otsego County during the Dec. 15 meeting.
Lewis said the equipment for the labs cost $900,000 and the renovations will cost $1.5 million. She asked the county representatives for "$500,000 in COVID relief funds." She said the lab would qualify for the funding as it will help address workforce shortfalls the area is facing.
Lewis said the labs will offer simulations not only to doctors and nurses already practicing, but also to students, food service workers, environmental housekeeping workers and local emergency medical technicians. There will be a simulated operating room, birthing room, pediatrics room and four general laboratories built.
In addition, there will be an observation room off of each simulation room where teachers can make life-like mannequins do different things to simulate what live patients might do. Each simulation will be recorded on video and the recordings will be reviewed after the simulation to go over areas of concern, she said. In addition, there will be a conference room and locker rooms to simulate getting ready for a day of work.
Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta Wards One and Two, asked if there were any similar labs in the area.
MacDonald said SUNY Delhi has a small lab for its nursing students. Lewis said the closest labs where people could go to for training are in Syracuse and Albany. MacDonald said Hudson Valley Community College in Troy recently built a lab like the one Bassett is proposing, so Bassett is working with HVCC to get expert advice for the staffing and design of the labs.
"I am very excited for this project," MacDonald said. "This will help attract the workforce we want to the area."
MacDonald and Lewis said they are also going to work with the BOCES New Visions program and local colleges, so students can learn at the lab. "We will be growing our own nurses and lab techs. We will be giving them the same opportunities they could get in bigger cities," MacDonald said.
Rep. Michele Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, said she could "definitely see it as a workforce development tool." She asked, "How much will paramedics, BLS, ALS technicians be able to use the lab?" and said, "We hear a lot about the burden of training."
MacDonald said it was a goal of BHC to allow local paramedics and EMS time to train at the facility. She said once the labs are built, BHC would extend invitations to local fire, EMS and police departments to allow them to train there.
Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, asked if EMS personnel could train at night. MacDonald said the lab would be in operation 24/7.
Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said he thought it was a "worthwhile project. Not just for Bassett Healthcare, but EMS as well."
The board did not vote on the funding during the meeting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
