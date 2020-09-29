Bassett Medical Center confirmed to The Daily Star on Tuesday, Sept. 29, that several employees tested positive for coronavirus last week, causing the facility to undergo emergency procedures to prevent an outbreak.
According to an internal email, "Bassett Medical Center was informed Friday, September 25, that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. It appears that the employees contracted COVID-19 outside of work."
Bassett spokesperson Karen Huxtable said Tuesday the first batch of rapid test results have been encouraging, with only one further positive in 80 tests. Testing and contact tracing continues, she said.
Bassett has postponed some elective procedures while the contact tracing and follow-up testing are underway, according to the email.
"Immediately upon notification, hospital incident command initiated a rapid response and has been working hand-in-hand with county health officials and the New York State Department of Health to perform contact-tracing and testing on individuals who may have potentially been exposed so that they can take appropriate precautionary measure," the email said.
"These latest cases of the coronavirus serve as a reminder to all of us to continue to follow the well-established precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19 and help prevent the spread of this virus," it continued.
