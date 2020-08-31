The Otsego County Department of Health reported Monday that a bat tested positive for rabies on Aug. 28 in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct children to do the same.
Unvaccinated pets than come into contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must either be euthanized or quarantined at the owner's expense for six months.
Otsego County residents who wish for more information about rabies should call 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com, the release said.
The Department of Health also announced Monday that the free rabies clinics planned for September have been canceled.
