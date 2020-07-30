A bat found in the city of Oneonta tested positive for rabies Tuesday, July 28, the Otsego County Health Department announced Thursday, July 30, in a media release.
Four people were exposed and are undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment.
Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes, the release said.
The public is encouraged to stay away from stray or wild animals. All dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated for rabies, according to state law. Unvaccinated pets that come into contact with wildlife suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owners expense for six months.
During hot summer months, open windows should be fitted with screens to prevent bats from entering.
For more information, call Otsego County Health Department at 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com.
