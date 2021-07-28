BBQ to raise funds to replace aging Corbett pavilion

A group of Corbett residents is trying to raise money to rebuild the outdoor kitchen and pavilion at Corbett Park and will have a cornhole tournament and chicken barbecue Friday night.
“Friday nights seem to be a good night to hold these events,” said Dawn D'Addezio, an organizer. “I know at the end of the week, I don't want to cook. This is a good way to relax and have fun with your neighbors.”
Cornhole registration, which is $5 per person, will begin at 4 p.m., and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. according to D'Addezio. The tournament is a single-elimination, blind-draw competition. The chicken barbecue will also start at 4 p.m. with halves costing $6 apiece or $10 per dinner D'Addezio said.
She said Corbett, which is three miles south on state Route 30 from Downsville, was founded when an acid factory was built. The other draw to Corbett is its historic suspension bridge that connects Route 30 and Corbett Road that runs through the hamlet. The tiny hamlet has 50 homes, D'Addezio said.
“The smoke stack is still here,” D'Addezio said. “My husband's grandfather immigrated from Italy and worked at the acid factory.”
She said the acid factory supplied acid for batteries. Corbett also had a school, which is now a community center, and a store and depot when the railroad went through she said. In the 1970s, the Corbett Community Corporation was founded to help people renovate their homes, she said.
“Most of the homes had no indoor plumbing and heated their homes with wood stoves,” D'Addezio said. “The Institute of Science funded a hamlet water system.”
The pavilion and outdoor kitchen were also built in the 1970s and are in need of replacing.
"The kitchen is built on a concrete slab that has settled," she said. "Animals have dug underneath, compromising the foundation. It either needs fixing or tearing down. Fixing it will be beneficial for the community. Several family reunions, weddings, graduation parties, funerals and we used to have the Corbett hoedown there."
D'Addezio said the pavilion will be torn down next month and replaced by next summer. The community corporation has been holding fundraisers all spring and summer to help pay for the replacements. They are also seeking grants, D'Addezio said.
“We plan to have a chicken and biscuit dinner in the future,” she said.
Renovations to the schoolhouse are also needed, but will be a separate project, she said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
