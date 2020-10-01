Bear climbs down safely from tree in Sidney after 20 hours

A young bear stranded in an 80-foot tree in the village of Sidney finally descended early Wednesday after more than 20 hours.
The bear climbed down of its own accord around 7:35 a.m., according to Village Animal Control Officer Josh Palmer. Food left the night before in a humane trap at the base of the tree was untouched.
The bear was then seen among the trees near a playground on East Main Street, Palmer said, but no further sightings have been reported.
Palmer said officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised him that he had “no jurisdiction over protected wildlife” and that the bear needed to be left alone.
The bear scaled the tree on Bates Terrace around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Palmer attempted to coax it out of a resident’s yard. The bear descended several feet later that evening, but retreated to the top of the tree as onlookers gathered below.
“The village of Sidney is not new to this,” said Delaware Valley Humane Society shelter manager Erin Insinga, who also responded to the scene Tuesday. “This happens every year — bears closing in into our residential areas. They are hungry and they seek food. Humans continue to push them further out and closer to where we are, so what do we expect?”
Insinga expressed frustration that “nobody had the proper equipment to handle a bear.” She said she was told by the Sidney Fire Department that it “doesn’t do animal rescue anymore.”
Sidney Fire Chief Greg Peck Sr. did not return a phone call seeking comment.
“Cubs instinctively seek refuge in a tree when they perceive danger,” according to the DEC’s 119-page black bear response manual. “They will normally remain in the tree until the adult sow makes a deliberate effort to retrieve them.”
There was no mother or other cubs in sight throughout the day, Palmer said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
