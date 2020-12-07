Beekeeping proposal has City Hall abuzz

The city of Oneonta is considering allowing beekeeping.
No decisions have been made, but the matter came up in the city's Legislative Committee meeting Monday, Dec. 7, after twin proposals about the issue were suggested by Environmental Committee chair Kevin Schultz and Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly.
Both men spoke to the committee Monday, discussing their efforts to change the city's animal control ordinance to allow beekeeping.
Schultz said the ordinances take into account lot sizes, setbacks and proximity to neighbors. He said larger properties would be able to take on more hives than small ones.
Yerly said he took his proposal from a similar one in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
"This is something where a lot of urban areas are doing this," Schultz said. "They do very, very well with it. It is actually a very good thing for the honey bees."
Schultz said honey bee colonies are in decline worldwide and urban bee keeping has helped to fight the collapse. He said New York's crops are particularly tied to honey bee pollination.
"If you look at the food that is important for the New York area, 90% of apples are pollinated, 90% of onions, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots and so on are pollinated by bees."
Common Council Member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said he wants more time to look at other cities that have allowed bee keeping. He asked that the committee take another month to consider the proposals and study the issue before suggesting a local law.
Rissberger said he wonders about residents with allergy issues and would like to know about containment of problem hives and licensing requirements before he supported the issue.
"I want to take our time with this," he said.
Any proposal that was passed by the Common Council would still have to face a Mayor's Public Hearing and be subject to a veto by Mayor Gary Herzig.
Herzig said it would be best if the committee had worked everything out carefully before sending it forward. He reminded the committee members it took a long time for some residents to accept chickens in the city and some probably still hadn't.
Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, the committee chair, said he worries residents might have fears about bees that make the issue controversial.
The group agreed to bring the matter to the full council at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, not as a finished proposal, but as a conversation starter to get the input of the full council.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city's meeting are held via Zoom and can be viewed on its YouTube channel.
