An upstate celebrity couple are celebrating the anniversary of marriage equality in the United States — and their own wedding anniversary — with a 24-hour marathon wedding event on their Schoharie County farm this weekend.
Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge, co-founders of Beekman 1802 mercantile, said they are hoping to attract 100 couples to “Let Love Bloom,” a wedding marathon to be held at Matrimony Hill on their 200-acre Sharon Springs farm Saturday, June 26.
Beginning at 8 a.m., the series of 15-minute nuptials will be held in a multi-colored stained glass chapel constructed from reclaimed acrylic and steel by Brooklyn-based artist Tom Fruin.
“It’s the perfect reflection of Pride and the many colors that represent spirit, strength, and love for all couples,” the couple said in a statement.
The June 26 event celebrates the sixth anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision, Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples, and the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.
Kilmer and Ridge moved upstate from New York City in 2007, launching a goat milk body care brand and starring in two seasons of their own reality show, “The Fabulous Beekman Boys,” a decade ago. The pair later won season 21 of “The Amazing Race.”
The $100 wedding package includes the cost of an officiant and photographer. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Visit beekman1802.com/products/beekman-1802-pride-weddings for more information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.