The Daily Star has received scores of reports from people over the last two weeks of someone making harassing, and sometimes vulgar, phone calls, seeking personal information, including their Social Security numbers, using our 607-432-1000 or 607-441-7200 phone numbers. If you receive one of these phone calls, do not give out your personal information and let our office know immediately.
The Daily Star will only ask for your name, address, telephone number and credit card information if we are contacting you for payment. We will never ask for your Social Security number, and will not call you unsolicited for that information.
We are trying our best to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.
