State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Laurens man on Friday, July 2.
Troopers are looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the crash.
At around 9:30 p.m,, state police in Oneonta responded to state Route 205 in the town of Laurens for a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.
The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle and the bicyclist were traveling north near the intersection of Timer Road when the crash occurred, troopers said in a media release. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.
The bicyclist, Michael Vargas, 37, of Laurens, died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Oneonta at 607-432-3211
