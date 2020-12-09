ONEONTA — One of the best-known voices of the region, Townsquare Media Group's "Big Chuck" D'Imperio, has started a special Christmas music show for the holiday season and dedicated it to a late friend and co-worker known locally as "Mr. Christmas."
After much of the year was dominated by bad news, including the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects, D'Imperio decided what 2020 needed to end on a good note was wall-to-wall Christmas songs on his daily radio show, which can be heard on WCHN in Norwich, WDLA in Walton and WDOS-AM in Oneonta.
However, the season won't be the same without Townsquare's longtime advertising salesman, John D. Hayen, D'Imperio said.
"It seemed like the perfect time to give everyone a little extra cheer," D'Imperio told The Daily Star on Wednesday, Dec. 9. "We were Oneonta's first radio station and we are always looking at ways to serve our community."
Hayen, who died in Albany on Oct. 7, grew up in Duanesburg. He worked for Townsquare's Oneonta stations for about 20 years and was also known for his softball skills and love of soccer.
However, to D'Imperio, Hayen's biggest claim to fame was his love of Christmas.
"He was known as Mr. Christmas," D'Imperio said. "That is the way he dressed for 20 years (at Christmas), whether it was hot outside or 20 below. He made his own Christmas sweaters. He would walk up and down Main Street or around Southside Mall wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
"I think he was most famous for his light decorations at his home on Tilley Avenue in the West End of Oneonta," D'Imperio said. "People would come from miles around to see his lights. There would be a line of cars on Chestnut Street, backed up to turn onto little Tilley Avenue."
D'Imperio said Hayen's goal was to outdo the Clark Griswold character in the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in having the most over-the-top, amazing light display.
"I think he had the most massive Christmas lights display in all of Central New York," he said.
D'Imperio's Christmas shows began Dec. 2 and will run through Christmas Day, he said. In his friend's honor, the shows are dubbed the "John Hayen Tribute to the Sounds of the Season on Big Chuck's Morning Marathon," which runs Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.
D'Imperio said the response has been great, from Hayen's friends and family, as well as from businesses and listeners throughout the region. He said he has heard from stores that are using his Christmas shows as their seasonal music.
"I think this is a perfect gift to the listener," he said. "I am thrilled to do this. It is a fun thing."
Although D'Imperio's shows feature oldies music, his Christmas songs run the spectrum, from Bing Crosby to modern twists on holiday classics, he said. And although some Christmas favorites are on repeat for the show, there is a never ending list of songs for him to play this month, he said.
"I just think that this was the year to go all Christmas music," D'Imperio said, "and with the loss of John, I thought it would be appropriate to dedicate it to him.
"Really, after 32 years in radio, it is kind of a kick," he continued. "I think it is making a lot of people happy and that is what John would want."
Editor's note: D'Imperio is also a columnist for The Daily Star.
