ONEONTA - Joan F. Shepard, 66, of Oneonta, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 8, 1954, in Long Island City, the daughter of the late Peter and Rita (Croci) Sanfilippo. Joan married Leonard C. Shepard on May 25, 1991, at the Aldrich B…