The Southern Tier chapter of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club is distributing 4,000 face masks to schools in and around Delaware County through a charitable campaign in partnership with Ioxus, an Oneonta-based XS Power Batteries company.
Chapter members delivered three-ply surgical masks to students at Downsville on Friday, Oct. 16, and to students at Andes, Delaware Academy and Walton on Monday, Oct. 19, according to Chad Hall, Nam Knight member and Ioxus founder and senior vice president of operations.
“We were just thrilled to have them, given the amount we spend on PPE each week,” said Kelly Zimmerman, superintendent of Delaware Academy, which received 1,500 face masks.
Under New York state reopening guidelines for K-12 schools, districts are required to provide staff and students with personal protective equipment, which is “strongly recommended to be worn by all individuals at all times,” and is “required to be worn any time or place that individuals cannot maintain appropriate social distancing.”
The Nam Knights club, which supports veterans, law enforcement members, collects donations and hosts fundraisers to benefit their communities, according to Hall.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized that many children need masks or may need replacement masks,” Hall said. “Our chapter area covers Delaware County, so we are donating masks to all 12 school districts to support the entire community as best we can.”
Some Delaware County districts were “unable or unwilling” to accept the donated face masks, Hall said, so the remainder will be distributed to other schools in the area.
For more information, follow “Southern Tier Chapter Nam Knights” on Facebook.
