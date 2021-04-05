Bill allotting $2.1B for stimulus-ineligible workers draws backlash      

ALBANY — When unemployment benefits were enhanced for eligible workers during the pandemic, thousands of New York residents never qualified for the payments.
Now, progressive Democrats at the statehouse are teaming up with a coalition of labor and community groups in a push to create a $2.1 billion special fund in the state budget for "excluded workers."
The money would go to undocumented workers, day laborers, the formerly incarcerated and others facing what advocates call a "humanitarian crisis" because of restrictions on fortified benefits approved when the public health crisis crippled the economy.
It would be a new fund, separate and distinct from the unemployment insurance fund, with proponents saying proposed increases in state income taxes on New York's highest earners providing the source of dollars for the program.
The idea is getting considerable resistance from upstate lawmakers who say such a pot of money could become vulnerable to fraudulent claims or reward people who crossed into the United States illegally.
State Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, argued the proposal reflects misplaced priorities, suggesting if there are sufficient funds available to pay out to New Yorkers, they money should instead go to needy veterans and senior citizens.
"If you are an illegal alien or an ex-convict, you would be eligible for this benefit," said Oberacker, noting he plans to vote against a budget package now being shaped by the Democratic leaders of both houses of the Legislature along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, noted the proposed fund would send payments to people "working off the books" for employers who are not paying into the state unemployment insurance fund, creating a disadvantage for businesses "doing things the right way."
Instead of focusing of workers who struggled for months to get their unemployment claims approved by the state, Stec said, the plan "is another example of progressives catering to people who break the rules.”
To qualify for the benefit, workers would have to certify they could not find employment due to the pandemic and they did not collect payments from other unemployment programs. Documents related to applications could not be shared with any government agency that enforces immigration laws.
State Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said payments from the excluded worker fund could amount to some $28,000 for each person deemed eligible. He called the proposal a component in a "radical agenda" catering to convicted felons and those who entered the country illegally.
Advocates for the measure say Cuomo has been trying to impose requirements on eligibility that could leave many New Yorkers unable to access the fund.
Sen. John Liu, D-Queens, said the workers who have so far been excluded from pandemic unemployment programs have contributed far more to the economy than what they would get under the proposed fund.
“Excluded workers may not have a piece of paper, but they’re New Yorkers just as much," Liu said.
The advocates said they are optimistic the fund for excluded workers will be included in a final budget.
But one leader, Daniel Altschuler, managing director of Make the Road, an immigrant advocacy group, cautioned, "Requiring documents people don't have is a recipe for failure."
