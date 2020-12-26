The syracuse.com website is reporting that former state Assemblyman William “Bill” Magee, who served in the New York State Assembly from 1990 to 2018, died on Christmas Eve. He was 81.
Magee represented a district that included Madison, Otsego and Oneida counties.
The story quotes Magee's niece, Robin Blazer Commins, who said Magee was at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Commins said Magee had recently tested positive for Covid-19 but wasn’t showing serious symptoms. It was unclear what caused his death, she said.
The full article can be seen at https://www.syracuse.com/politics/cny/2020/12/william-magee-who-served-in-ny-assembly-for-28-years-dies-on-christmas-eve.html
