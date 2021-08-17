Billboard's lies about vaccines spur backlash at City Hall

A billboard in the town of Davenport near the town of Oneonta border on Route 23 that tells people to not get the COVID-19 vaccination has sparked controversy at City Hall.
The ad was paid for by the Defend the Republic PAC. Oneonta City Common Council Member Len Carson, who is running for mayor, owns the digital billboard that changes from discussing adverse reactions to the vaccines to saying that people who have had COVID-19 have a natural immunity to the disease and don’t need the vaccination.
The billboard states: “A ‘vaccine’ with over 463,000 adverse events is not ‘safe and effective.’”
“I did my research, and the CDC has an entire division of adverse effects,” Carson said before the meeting. “There’s nothing illegal about this ad. As long as it’s not illegal, it’s OK by me. The rest is considered censorship.”
The subject of vaccination after a COVID-19 infection is listed second on the Centers for Disease Control’s compendium of frequently asked questions.
“Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19,” the answer reads. “That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.”
The CDC notes that “even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible — although rare — that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again,” adding that “studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.”
Otsego County Representative Jill Basile, D-Oneonta City Wards 7 and 8, posted the photos of the two billboards on her Facebook page and encouraged people to email Carson about their concerns. She also emailed a letter to City Clerk Kerri Harrington that was read during the meeting.
In her post, Basile said that as representative she is a member of the county health committee, and recounted how the health department is overworked and trying to convince the public to get vaccinated while battling misinformation. She urged Carson to remove the sign.
Three other city residents also emailed a letter of concern about the billboard to Harrington and one resident emailed a letter to Council Member Luke Murphy. All four letters were read and the writers thought the billboard sent the wrong message and were afraid that there would be a resurgence in cases that would lead to more business restrictions.
Carson said he has received “six or seven” messages of concern and responded personally to each of them.
Members of the public, including Murphy, encouraged people on Basile’s Facebook post to voice their concerns about the billboards at the Oneonta Common Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Jennifer Hill attended the meeting and discussed the billboard and COVID-19.
“It’s unconscionable to display this false information,” she said. “I watched the Common Council meetings last year at home and Mr. Carson didn’t come across as someone who believed this. The council worked tirelessly to combat this pandemic. When 700 cases broke out at SUNY Oneonta they worked hard. They convinced the state to have a mass vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta.”
She said her daughter was able to be vaccinated at the site and was able to finish her senior year at Oneonta High School in person. She cited many statistics from the CDC about the delta variant and vaccination, and wondered why Carson would, “ever want to suggest people not get vaccinated from COVID-19.”
Carson said prior to the meeting, “I personally am vaccinated, but that’s my choice. I’m not going to force others to do it. I’m going to leave it up to the federal government to decide, just like they do with seatbelts and smoke detectors in our homes. If the federal government feels the vaccine is worth mandating, I believe they will.”
Defend the Republic PAC was founded by Sidney Powell, who has been sued by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems for defamation after comments she made about the voting machines suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter. Staff Writer Sarah Eames contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.