WALTON — Anika Fassler was trying to make the best of her 10th birthday.
Relegated to the confines of her home by state-mandated social distancing measures and the widespread closure of schools and businesses, Anika said she wasn’t expecting more than a day spent with family, watching the final Harry Potter movie and eating her dad’s lasagna.
Her parents, Lara and Oliver, set out some chalk on the sidewalk for passersby to write birthday messages in front of their Townsend Street home Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the day’s early spring dreariness, Lara encouraged her daughter to take her lunch outside and eat it on the front porch so she could thank her neighbors for the well-wishes.
To Anika’s surprise, a parade of cars covered in balloons and hand-painted posters rounded the corner, honking in celebration as they passed by.
“Did you invite the whole town?” Anika called over her shoulder to her mother as she scrambled down the front steps.
Friends and neighbors passed cards, gift-wrapped boxes and bouquets of balloons out their passenger-side windows, while others tossed bags of candy onto the sidewalk in true parade fashion.
“Anika was supposed to have this big party — we had planned it for months, and she was kind of down when we had to cancel it,” Lara said. “She’s a real bubbly little girl. She’s had a hard time because she likes having friends around. It’s been harder on her than all of us.”
Lara, an art teacher at Walton Central School, said she took to Facebook to ask for ideas to celebrate a birthday while maintaining social distancing protocols. Deniece Closs, one of her coworkers, organized the drive-by parade in a Walton community Facebook page.
“I am so glad to have smiles on her face,” Closs said as she drove away.
“It’s awesome that it spread throughout our little community,” Lara said. “A lot of the people that came aren’t her close friends — they’re people we’ve known through the years.”
“We live in a great little town,” she continued. “Everybody knows each other. It helps with the isolation.”
“I was hoping to have a big party with a ton of my friends,” featuring paint-pouring and a sleepover, Anika said.
The 10-year-old said she still plans to host a big birthday party when social distancing requirements are lifted and life begins to return to normal.
“The town is awesome,” Lara said. “They all came together to do this.”
“It made me feel really good,” Anika said, adding that she hopes to help organize similar celebrations for other local kids stuck inside on their birthdays.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.