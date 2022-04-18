The New York Power Authority has reopened a pair of Schoharie County reservoirs to boating.
According to a NYPA media release, the lower and upper reservoirs at the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project are open for the season to recreational boating. Both fishing areas were enhanced in 2021 with picnic tables and portable bathrooms as a result of the power project’s new 50-year operating license.
Use of the upper reservoir is limited to rowboats, canoes, and kayaks only, with or without electric-trolling motors, the release said. Gasoline-powered engines and sailboats are prohibited on the upper reservoir. Recreational craft, including rowboats, canoes and kayaks — with or without electric-trolling motors — and boats with gas-powered engines may be used in the lower reservoir.
The public fishing access along the Schoharie Creek just below the lower reservoir is currently open.
For access to the upper reservoir, boaters are required to stop at the south gate on Valenti Road no earlier than 7 a.m. All boats must be off the reservoir promptly at 5 p.m. Shoreline fishing closes at dusk. Daily inspections of the reservoir will be performed by NYPA security, the release said.
For access to the lower reservoir, boaters are required to stop at Mine Kill State Park’s toll booth or the park’s office on the day of intended use. Boating will be permitted from 7:30 a.m. until the park closes; however, all boats must be off the reservoir one hour before then. The park will remain open until 4 p.m. until the first weekend in May. afterward, it will remain open until dusk.
Those interested should visit the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation webpage on tips for Boating Safety and observe all state COVID-19 safety protocols.
The reservoirs may be closed to boating at any time at the Power Authority’s discretion, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.