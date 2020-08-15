BLM rally met with counterprotest in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE — A Black Lives Matter demonstration drew more than 100 supporters and several dozen counterprotesters to the village green Saturday.
“It is fantastic that this is happening here because this is exactly the type of place that this conversation needs to happen, and that is why we are here,” said Binghamton resident Teo Newsuam.
The rally was organized in response to a doorbell video that captured occupants of a pickup truck shouting the n-word at the home of a Bainbridge family of color in the early hours of the morning, according to organizer and Endwell resident Ariana Hall, formerly of Bainbridge.
“This is not just our fight, it’s a fight that spans the entire globe,” Hall said. “And now we’re here in Bainbridge to fight this uphill battle.”
Organizers were met by chants of “We’re the new KKK!” from a contingent of counterprotesters across the street as they arrived to set up before the demonstration.
“Bainbridge is not racist. I live right up the street from the school and I see Black and white kids playing together, and these people have the audacity to say we’re racist!” said Sheila Mulwane. “I’m a true-blue American. My family came over as Pilgrims, as Quakers, as Huguenots — they were all persecuted, but these people are trying to destroy our country.”
“We are not here to start a race war. We’re here to end one,” said Elmira resident Ashley Ocasio, formerly of Bainbridge. “Our purpose is not to indoctrinate lies or to make others feel ashamed of their own racial identities, but to remind you of a reality, a reality that so many people of color are facing; a reality that many of you will never experience.”
Racial slurs and insults were hurled across Main Street, where demonstrators and counterprotesters faced off for several hours.
Bainbridge resident Thomas Lord, wearing an American flag tied around his neck, crossed the street at Newsuam’s invitation to hear what he had to say.
“I’m always up for a conversation,” Lord said.
Army veterans from both sides of the street met in the middle to shake hands on a few occasions, temporarily setting their ideological differences aside.
“I’m just out here to make sure they don’t harass any Bainbridge citizens and don’t destroy our beautiful community,” said a counterprotester who identified himself only as “Jim” and who said he was from “a small community just like this one.”
Jim, sporting tactical Army boots and a longsleeve Army green spandex under a Hawaiian shirt — the unofficial uniform of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist movement known its efforts to incite a second Civil War — described his outfit as merely “a summertime thing.”
Punches were thrown at one point when a contingent of counterprotesters charged across the street to the village green where Black Lives Matter demonstrators were gathered, but the skirmish was quickly broken up.
“Do not cross that street,” warned Binghamton resident Zek Lor. “Let them say their hate; let them do what they’re going to do. We’re not here for them.”
“I don’t believe in what they are representing — the protesting, the looting, robbing themselves,” said Oneonta resident Roni Dayton, who said she was punched in the mouth. “So much for a peaceful protest.”
“I’m here to support what really matters — all lives matter,” said Guilford resident Lisa Townsend. “I don’t have a problem with people standing up for what they believe in, but not when it’s something that’s not good for our country. They don’t stand for anything a Christian would.”
“We are here in Bainbridge because — don’t get me wrong, I love small towns — but it is my experience that living in them for generations leads to a narrow kind of thinking,” Newsuam said. “There’s nothing wrong with liking things a certain type of way. Unfortunately, too much of that leads to stagnation. Life is change — if you stagnate, you die. Racism needs to die if we’re ever going to get anywhere as a species.”
A convoy of pickup trucks and motorcycles repeatedly circled the block, revving their engines in an attempt to drown out Black Lives Matter speeches and chants.
“In this town, and towns alike, people of color are being driven away, if not from overt racism, then from complacency from people who chose to deny, cover up or dismiss our experiences,” Ocasio said. “People who have never bothered to exchange two words with me or my family believe that they can now determine whether or not my experiences with racism were valid. The legitimacy of a movement created by people of color, for people of color, cannot be determined by the oppressor, but by the ones being oppressed.”
“We’re here to show our love for our country and to support police and say ‘all lives matter,” said Bainbridge resident Sharlene Ingalls, who observed the demonstration from across the street in lawn chairs with her husband, Jim.
“All lives won’t matter until Black lives matter,” said the Rev. LaDana Clark of Oneonta. “When we say Black lives matter, all we’re saying is we want Black people and people of color to be treated equally. Nobody is looking for special treatment. That’s the misconception.”
“Do not let propaganda on social media and the news convince you that the entire Black Lives Matter movement is rooted in violence and destruction,” Hall said. “It is simply untrue.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
