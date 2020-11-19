The Bloomville post office announced its own change of address Thursday, Nov. 19.
Postal officials announced an emergency suspension effective end of business Saturday, Nov. 21. No reason was given for the closure, and no plans for a return to the Bloomville post office have been determined as the U.S. Postal Service explores alternate locations to host it.
Approximately 90 Bloomville post office boxholders will move to the Delhi post office at 8 Court St. with no change of address required, according to a media release.
The 500 Bloomville customers who receive mailbox service will also not be required to change their address during this suspension, but oversized or signature-required articles can be claimed at the Delhi post office starting Monday.
Any mail that remains in the Bloomville post office, including the post office boxes, at the close of business on Saturday will be moved to the Delhi Post Office, where it will be available on Monday. Identification will be required for box customers upon their first visit to the Delhi post office, according to the release.
Weekday business hours in the Delhi post office are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday business hours are 9 a.m. to noon with the lobby available from 7 a.m. to noon.
*Story changed at 6:51 a.m. to correct the date of closure.
