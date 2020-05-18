Blues, kite festivals canceled over virus

Organizers of the Chenango Blues Fest announced Monday that the 2020 festival has been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We agonized over this, and we held out as long as we could, but we have arrived at the conclusion that there is no responsible way to move forward with any of our planned events for 2020,” members of the Chenango Blues Association said in a statement.
The festival is expected to continue in 2021, according to organizers, and many of the 2020 artists have already agreed to return.
Refunds will be available for ticket purchases and campsite rentals. More information will be available in the coming days, according to organizers. For more information, visit chenangobluesfest.org.
Cherry Valley Artworks also announced the cancellation of its 2020 season, including the Kite Festival.
“Although our area has been fortunate in escaping the worst of the virus, we want to err on the side of safety,” organizers said in a social media post. “If conditions allow, we may produce some outdoor concerts or perhaps show a film later in the Summer. We’ll keep you posted as things develop. And be assured we are already planning for next season.”
Otsego County continued to report no new coronavirus cases Monday for the 19th consecutive day. To date, the county has 61 total confirmed cases, including one current hospitalization, 57 recoveries and four deaths.
Four individuals remain in quarantine and 279 have been released from quarantine, according to a media release. The county reported 2,148 negative test results as of Monday.
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the active case total to eight and the overall total to 65. Of those, three are hospitalized, six are isolating at home, four are deceased and 52 have recovered.
Two residents remain under precautionary quarantine and six under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
The county has conducted 1,401 tests to date, 1,293 of which have yielded negative results and 23 of which have results pending, according to the release.
Chenango County reported four new COVID-19 tests over the weekend, bringing the countywide case total to 117. Of those, four are hospitalized, four are deceased and 82 have recovered. The county has conducted 1,903 tests to date.
Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 40 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
Schoharie County has not provided a COVID-19 case update since Thursday, when 44 total confirmed cases were reported. Of those, two were in isolation, one was deceased and 41 had recovered as of Thursday.
