Board hears dispute over motorcycle track

The Oneonta Town Hall meeting room was crowded Monday night as the Zoning Board of Appeals set two public hearings and approved a sign variance during its Sept. 27 meeting.
A majority of the people were there for the second item on the agenda — Interpretation of Municipal Officials Decision about 617 East Street in Oneonta. That parcel is owned by Ed Thompson, who built a dirt track on his property so his granddaughter Addison Platt can practice her motorcycle riding on it prior to races.
Neighbors complained about the noise and Oneonta Code Enforcement Officer Paul Neske visited the property to investigate, the decision said.
“The visits by the Code Office to the site did not support the complaints made,” Neske's decision said. “The motorcycle use was found to be occurring afternoon and evening hours when this office was not available.”
Neske said he had the town constable visit the site while he was on duty after 4 p.m.
“Based on the Constable's verbal report to the Code Officer of his observations, the Code Officer met with the property owner to discuss the use. The owner stated he was allowing his granddaughter, grandson, daughter and son-in-law to use the parcel to ride their motorcycles. Other individuals that were going to and using the site to ride motorcycles, was at the invitation of Mr. Thompson's family and he had no intention of telling his family they could not ride their motorcycles on his property.”
Neske reviewed the town code and issued a notice of violation of town of Oneonta Code 103-13(B)(6), which requires a special use permit for open space recreational uses, the decision said.
According to the decision, Neske and Thompson met to discuss the violation. Neske said if the track was used for private use and not public use, a special use permit was not needed through the town planning board.
Attorney Doug Zamelis, who represents 21 of Thompson's neighbors, said the neighbors are upset with the noise the track generates and disagreed with Neske's findings.
Zamelis addressed the zoning board and said even the private use of the track violated the town's zoning code. He said the permitted activities under the open space recreational uses category included horseback riding, golf courses and driving ranges and ski slopes, and all others were in violation and a special use permit was needed.
“As a rider myself, I know how noisy they can be,” Zamelis said. “Until we're riding all electric bikes, and there aren't any good ones out there, we will be riding bikes with internal combustion engines.”
He said the town zoning board had the authority to deny the track.
The zoning board set a public hearing Oct. 25 at 7:45 p.m. to address the track dispute.
The zoning board also set a public hearing for a special sign permit for Oct. at 7:15 p.m. This permit would allow the Mirabito at 4968 state Highway 23 in Oneonta to put a sign up on the wall of the new Dunkin Donuts drive-thru thanking patrons for visiting the store. This would be the third sign on the property, which violates the zoning code.
The zoning board approved a special sign permit for the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 634 state Highway 205. The current sign is falling apart and the church asked the board to be able to install a bigger sign so people could see it along the road and so it could also advertise its food pantry on the sign.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
