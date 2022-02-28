Board rejects bid to close motocross track

A family motocross track moved one step closer to approval Monday night at the town of Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals.
During a hour-long discussion that veered from questions of property rights to semantics of the zoning code, Oneonta Town Attorney Rob Panasci guided three members of the board as they debated whether a neighborhood appeal against the motocross track should be denied.
Ultimately, in two roll call votes, the board voted to deny both parts of the appeal, with board members Don Allison and Michael Stolzer voting to support the appeal, and member David Prouty voting against the appeal.
Two other members of the board — Chair Douglas Cannistra and new appointee Allen Black — were absent. This meant that the appeal could only be approved with a unanimous vote of all three members who were present. As Panasci explained to confused audience members after the meeting adjourned, votes require a majority of the full board to pass, not a majority of those present.
The motocross track was built on Ed Thompson’s 25-acre property at 617 East Street in Oneonta for his granddaughter, Addison Platt, to practice racing. The 9-year old, a fourth-grader at Greater Plains Elementary in Oneonta, competes around New York state almost every weekend from April to October, her mother Stacy Platt said in a phone call Monday afternoon.
“This is just what she wants to do … She doesn’t play soccer. You know, she used to, but then obviously when COVID hit, she wasn’t even going to school. I’m like, thank god she had this,” Platt said.
The noise from the track upset some of Thompson’s neighbors, who first voiced their concerns at a town board meeting in June. Oneonta Code Enforcement Officer Paul Neske visited the property to investigate the complaints, but didn’t find any violations because the track was not in use at the time, town records show.
Neske later visited Thompson and discussed how the property was used, according to an Interpretation of Municipal Officials Decision document. Based on that discussion, Neske issued a cease and desist order, with a notice of violation of town of Oneonta Code 103-13(B)(6), which requires a special-use permit for some open space recreational uses. The town subsequently allowed Thompson to use the track for family use only.
Attorney Doug Zamelis, who represents 21 of Thompson’s neighbors, said the neighbors are upset with the noise the track generates and disagree with Neske’s findings. Since September, the zoning board has considering an appeal filed by Zamelis on behalf of the group of neighbors, and has been reviewing whether Neske’s decision was correct.
A post-hearing submission filed by Zamelis states that “construction and operation of a motocross track is not a permitted use in an R-80 residential-agricultural district and is therefore prohibited.” It goes on to say that “Thompson failed to submit a site pan for review by the town on Oneonta planning board.”
The zoning board has discussed these two claims from the appeal at three previous meetings and come to no resolution. At Monday’s meeting, town attorney Panasci asked the board to consider each claim of the appeal in turn.
The three zoning board members each took up separate but overlapping positions on the appeal. Allison argued that the track is not a permitted use, so the property owner should apply for a conditional use variance. Prouty felt that the motocross track should be considered a permitted use and the appeal should be denied. Stolzer staked out the opinion that “you can ride anything you want on your own property,” but that the matter should be reviewed by the town planning board.
“It’s just an upsetting situation. It seems both sides are right, so it is kind of a dilemma,” said Stolzer.
After the board voted down the appeal, one neighbor whispered to the woman next to him “did we just win?” She shook her head no, and neighbors milled around uncertainly as the meeting ended.
“It’s a shame that they don’t know how to read the code,” said neighbor Eileen McClafferty, who said she was angry at the result.
“It’s crazy. In the beginning the neighbors should have gotten together and talked about it,” said Jon Hansen, Thompson’s next-door neighbor who supports the track but advocated for compromise. “The kids are outside having fun. It should be win-win, everybody happy, but now the appeal was denied, so there is a winner and a loser.”
Jon Platt, Addison’s father, who is also a motocross rider, said he also hoped to find a solution that works for everyone.
“I believe their peace and sanctity is as important as our recreation, but they’ve never been willing to compromise,” he said.
