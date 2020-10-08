U.S. Reps Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, and Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, on Monday announced a $255,086 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for DCMO BOCES.
The funding will help expand the Career Destinations — Connecting Students to Local Jobs and Careers program to 14 middle and high schools in Delaware, Otsego and Chenango counties, according to a media release.
“Workforce development programs are essential to our upstate economy, and I am deeply committed to supporting career and technical education across NY-19 to ensure young people are given every opportunity to succeed and develop a skill set that can lead to gainful employment,” Delgado said in the release. “I’m proud to join Rep. Brindisi in announcing these federal funds to expand DCMO BOCES programs and give more students the tools needed to secure jobs in the 21st century economy. I will continue advocating at the federal level for investments in our regional recovery.”
“Whether it’s through a community college, an apprenticeship or certification program, or a four-year degree, we need to give every student a chance to succeed,” Brindisi said. “These dollars will give more Upstate students that chance and help put them on the path to a good-paying job. Especially as we continue to rebuild from COVID-19, this grant award will make a difference for our students and our local economy. I’ll keep working with Rep. Delgado to deliver for our region.”
The program prepares students for jobs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and business.
Through the grant funding, an estimated 75 students and 50 local businesses will benefit from the program per year, the release said.
