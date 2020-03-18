DCMO BOCES will provide a free drive-through food service to students in the community beginning Thursday, March 19 at both the Chenango and Harrold campuses.
On Mondays through Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., students’ family members may pick up lunches on those campuses. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and let staff know how many students they need food for. Meal bags will contain items suitable for breakfast or lunch.
“During this difficult time when families are experiencing unprecedented challenges, our staff members are developing initiatives to address students’ needs,” District Superintendent Perry Dewey said. “Filling the meals gap for students who cannot come to school is an important first step.”
For more information, call 607-335-1200.
