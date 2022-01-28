DCMO BOCES has received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to implement a pilot program that will help transition students from high school to careers locally.
According to a BOCES media release, most of the $112,000 grant will offset the cost of paid internships for students during the summer of 2022.
In addition, five employers will be selected to receive a $5,000 stipend to implement a plan that improves graduates’ opportunities to remain employed after the internship program.
“This effort aims at improving the opportunities for high school students who wish to remain locally to be hired and supported to launch their career path with local employers, said District Superintendent Perry T. Dewey. “What makes this program different is that we are introducing a new resource for employers to bypass the traditional expenses and labor involved with the development of an internship program.”
Jennifer Waite, director of career and technical education, said employers can apply to the program online.
“The application guides employers to analyze their capacity to host an internship program,” she said.
Dewey said the grant funding will issue payment to the employers directly to pay for the payroll invoice, giving employers the freedom to use their time to coach graduates rather than handling employment tasks.
DCMO BOCES is looking for employers to apply for the funding, the release said. The application is now open.
Employers interested in the program can contact the Career Destinations Team at careerdestinations@dcmoboces.com. Information will also be available on the organization’s website at www.dcmoboces.com
