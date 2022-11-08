State Police said Tuesday the body of a missing kayaker was recovered from Canadarago Lake.
According to a media release, the body of Frederick Mayock was located and recovered from the lake on Monday, Nov. 7.
Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had last been seen assembling a white kayak on the Canadarago Lake boat launch on Oct. 22, troopers said. His kayak was found, unoccupied, along with other items.
Troopers had asked the public to report any sightings or video surveillance of the kayak on the day Mayock disappeared, and alerted residents that they might see a State Police helicopter and numerous troopers in the area. Drones and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team were also used in the search.
Troopers also noted the participation of the Richfield Springs Fire Department, which supplied watercraft for the search, as well as other agencies that assisted in the search efforts, and thanked member of the public who reached out with tips and information.
