A Republican candidate for district attorney in Delaware County said Thursday a challenge to his petitions was not successful.
Joe Ermeti, currently the county's public defender, released a statement regarding a challenge to petition signatures by supporters of another candidate, Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.
"Today the Delaware County Board of Elections rejected Shawn Smith's attempt to have my name removed from the ballot in this year's election for District Attorney. Thank you to the Commissioners and staff at the BOE for handling this matter quickly and resolutely, and recognizing the validity of my petition — and the hundreds of Delaware County voters who signed it," Ermeti said in a media release.
He went on to say, "I look forward to sharing information about my experience and qualifications to earn (voters') support in the June 27th Republican Primary Election."
