An Ulster County man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge connected to a bomb threat.
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Kristopher J. Surdis, 50, of Kingston, pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court to one count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class D felony.
According to the release, Surdis was arrested by the Colchester Police Department after he allegedly called the Downsville Country Store and reported a bomb threat. After being arraigned on the charge, he pleaded guilty, admitting that he falsely reported a threat of a bomb.
Michael F. Getman, Acting Delaware County Court judge, sentenced Surdis to time already served in jail (160 days), and imposed a three-year conditional discharge, which specifically requires Surdis to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations for the next three years.
If he violates the terms and conditions of that conditional discharge, Surdis is subject to being resentenced to a term of incarceration of up to seven years, the release said.
