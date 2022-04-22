Boston Marathon saw several local runners compete

At least seven local runners completed the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18 according to the Boston Athletic Association, the club that runs the marathon.
Brian Reis of Cooperstown was the fastest local runner. He finished in 2:35:32, a pace of 5:56 per mile, placing 271st overall. He ran the Boston Marathon in 2021 as well, and placed 65th overall, with a time of 2:28:19.
His mother, Anne Reis of Cooperstown, also competed, with a time of 5:00:37. She has taught at Cooperstown Elementary School for more than 20 years, and ran to raise funds for the Boston Museum of Science’s traveling programs, which provide STEM outreach programming in primary schools nationwide.
Tom Slicer of Oneonta ran in his first major marathon with a finish time of 2:52:56. That was slightly slower than his qualifying time of 2:48:33 in the 2021 Mohawk Hudson marathon in Albany, which he anticipated because Boston has a much tougher course, he said. Runners need to complete in another marathon in less than three hours to qualify for Boston.
“I was trying my best not to get caught up in all the excitement, trying to focus on my own race,” Slicer said during a phone interview Friday.
Slicer said he had the ambition in 2015 “to one day be one of those runners who’d qualify for Boston,” after having run 800-meter races on the track teams at Oneonta High School and SUNY Delhi. “It took me seven years to fulfill, after I started running 5Ks for no apparent reason.”
“I feel completely at home when I’m on the road out there, putting miles in, away from working and dealing with big crowds,” Slicer said. The crowds in Boston made it challenging, because he got boxed in without much room to move, he said.
Other local runners among the 24,918 athletes who crossed the finish line included Allan Guiney of Cooperstown with a time of 2:57:47, the BAA said. Nate Lull of Gilbertsville’s finish time was 3:13:48. Adam Lang of Andes finished in 3:15:30 and Megan Dyer of Oneonta finished in 4:46:16, a pace of 10:56 per mile.
This year was the 126th Boston marathon, making it the world’s oldest annual marathon. As is tradition, it was held on Patriots’ Day — the Massachusetts holiday that commemorates two 1775 Revolutionary War battles in Lexington and Concord — for the first time since 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 race was held as a virtual race and the 2021 race was rescheduled to October.
For Slicer, it was a relief just to finish. “If you want it that bad, don’t just sit back and watch others,” he said. “Don’t make excuses, get out there and put in the effort.” During the winter he trained by running 70 to 80 miles per week, even when the wind chill was below zero. Next year, he said, he has his eye on running the marathon in New York City.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.